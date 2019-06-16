Services
Anna Lou (Quewet) Griffith Obituary
Anna Lou (Quewet) Griffith

Melbourne - Anna Lou (Quewet) Griffith entered heaven on May 13, 2019 at the age of 88 & was reunited with her loving husband of 66 years.

Anna was born on July 31, 1930 in Clarksburg, WV to the late Armand & Blanche Quewet. Once married she & Lyle moved to Akron OH where they raised two children before retiring to Melbourne, FL.

For years she knitted infant hats for newborns at area hospitals in Akron. She was very involved in Patchwork of Grace at her FL church & also knitted scarves, sweaters & hats for the Christian Appalachian Project. Anna never met a stranger, she enjoyed talking with anyone she met.

Anna leaves son Gary (wife Linda deceased) & daughter Rhea (Don) Baer. Grandchildren Christen (Tom) Stockdale, Matthew (Jill) Griffith, Mark (Kayla) Griffith, Angela (David) Howell, Michael Burks (fiance Chasey Cubine) & 7 Great Grandchildren.

Join us for a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, June 23rd at Eastwood Church of the Brethren, 581 Darrow Rd., Akron 44305. Visitation at 3pm with Service to follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Patchwork of Grace at First Baptist Church, 3301 Dairy Rd., Melbourne, FL 32904.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 16, 2019
