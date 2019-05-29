|
Anne Hodge
Merritt Island - Anne Hodge (Dittrich), the daughter of Paul Friedrich Dittrich and Margarite Dittrich (Apfelstadt) was born on March 23, 1925, in Dresden, Germany. She passed away on May 11, 2019 at the age of 94. In her youth she lived in Germany before emigrating to the United States in 1954. She became a naturalized citizen of this country and lived most of her life in Florida, including Miami, Cocoa, Satellite Beach, and Merritt Island. She married Clinton H. Hodge, Sr. and together they had two sons.
Anne had many interests and talents. She was passionate about classical music and loved to play the piano. She also loved to crochet, and she created many beautiful flower arrangements. She was an avid card player and always knew where to find a game of BINGO. Anne was also a serious follower of history and science.
If there was a cause that Anne believed in she would become an informed citizen and let you know where she stood on an issue.
She was a founding member of the Frienship Fellowship of Pineda (Unitarian Universalist). She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiallary, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiallary.
She is survived by her two sons, Clinton H. Hodge, Jr. and Paul F. Hodge. She is also survived by her grandaughter Adrianne M. Hodge.
A celebration of life is planned for May 31, at 2:00PM, at Solaris Health Center, 500 Crockett Blvd., Merritt Island. Interment is at Fountainhead Memorial Park, 7359 Babcock St. SE, Palm Bay. Arrangements are being made by Fountainhead Funeral Home (fountainheadFuneralHome.com).
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 29, 2019