Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church
Viera, FL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church
Viera, FL
Rockledge - Anne Landgrebe, age 101, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Annie Marks and son-in-law Phil Marks, Rockledge, FL; and her grandchildren, Rose, Amman, Jordan; and Philip, Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 17 years, Vern Landgrebe, of Chicago, IL; and her brother, Dr. Bernard Ceraldi, of Cleveland, OH.

She was a retired beloved children's librarian of 27 years and proud former public relations representative and reservationist for United Airlines. She was a founding member of St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church in Viera, where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Friends are invited to call at St. John's at 10am for the viewing. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, OH. Flowers in her memory may be sent to St. John's. You may sign Anne's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 14, 2019
