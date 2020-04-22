|
Anne M. Lachle
Satellite Beach - Anne Miles Lachle of Satellite Beach passed away on April 3, 2020 at home. She was born on August 11, 1964 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Moving to Satellite Beach in 1975.
Left behind are her mother, Ruth G. Miles of Satellite Beach; a son, Christopher Lechle and two grandsons; Cayden and Bronson Lachle all of Sebastian and one granddaughter Madison Downey of Florida City, Florida. She was predeceased by her father, Donald L. Miles, brother James A. Miles and a granddaughter, Sabrina Lachle.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020