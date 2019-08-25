|
Anne Witte Garland
Red Hook, NY - Anne Witte Garland, 66, of Red Hook, NY, died on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at her home. She had been diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in November, 2018.
Born in 1953 in Rockledge, FL, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Witte. Anne married David Garland in 1984 in Lexington, MA, and he survives her. Moving to the Hudson Valley in 2010 after decades in New York City, Anne quickly made local friends through her curiosity, enthusiasm and ready smile— highlighted by her signature red lipstick.
Anne attended grade school at St. Mary's School in Rockledge. She worked at the family business, the garden center and nursery Rockledge Gardens. She attended Rockledge High School, then spent a year studying in Germany. She majored in Journalism at Loyola University in New Orleans, then lived in France. Returning to the States, Anne lived briefly in New York City, where she met David when they were both working for a publisher in the Flatiron Building. In 1978 Anne began working in Washington, D.C., for Ralph Nader's Public Citizen Tax Reform Research Group as writer/editor of People and Taxes. In order to produce that publication she taught herself graphic design, an interest and skill she continued to develop for the rest of her life.
In preparation for her 1988 book Women Activists: Challenging the Abuse of Power (Feminist Press), Anne traveled the U.S. and Europe to interview grass-roots activists for first-hand accounts of their experiences. Anne wrote other books, too, including Safe Food: Eating Wisely In a Risky World (Living Planet Press, 1991), and The Way We Grow: Good-Sense Solutions for Protecting Our Families from Pesticides in Food (Berkley Books, 1993). Recently she wrote a report about the Dakota Access Pipeline for Greenpeace.
After staff positions at New York Public Interest Research Group, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Brooklyn Botanic Garden, among others, Anne became a freelance designer and writer. Her one-woman company, Anne Garland Design, worked nearly exclusively with non-profit organizations, producing print pieces, newsletters, Websites, logos, signage, and more, for clients such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, C2G (Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative), Queens Botanical Garden, Bargemusic, Helen Keller Services for the Blind, Mt. Sinai Children's Environmental Health Center, the Music Program at Bard College, NYC Bureau of Recycling & Sustainability, author Ann Bannon, ceramicist Richard Saar, and many others, plus the family business Rockledge Gardens.
Beginning in 2009 Anne initiated a personal photography project she called The Luminous Playhouse Theater Company, which she described as an "ongoing exploration of visual narrative, the power of implied theater, and the theater of implication." The photographs use vintage and home-made figures and dollhouse props, and lens distortions, to make artfully evocative scenes. She also sang on some of husband David Garland's music recordings, and wrote and produced her own album of original songs, Coqina, in 2008. A long-time enthusiast of mid-century modern design, Anne was pleased to live in a 1957 Techbuilt modular pre-fab in Red Hook, and founded a Facebook community page about Techbuilt homes.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son Kenji Garland of Portland, ME; her sisters and brothers: Mary Beth (Jim) Clark of Tallahassee, FL; Harry Witte III of Harrisburg, PA; Frank (Cally) Rogers-Witte of Cocoa; Paul Witte (Jim Caumo) of Rockledge; and Theresa (Kevin) Riley of Rockledge; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, colleagues, friends, and two beloved cats.
A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held on Wednesday, November 27th at 4:30 p.m. at Rockledge Gardens.
Donations may be made in Anne's memory to National Nurses United or Greenpeace.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 25, 2019