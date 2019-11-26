|
|
Anthony J. Strazzo
Satellite Beach - Anthony (Tony) Strazzo passed away peacefully on November 24th at the age of 93. He was born in New London, Connecticut on February 24, 1926, the son of Fortunato and Mary Strazzo. He attended Willimantic State Teacher College and received a Bachelor of Science Degree. As he loved sports and baseball, he played on the college baseball team. His graduate studies were conducted at the University of Connecticut where he earned a Masters Degree in Education and a Sixth Year Certificate in Education.
Tony was employed as a Teacher, Principal, Assistant Superintendent of Schools and Superintendent of Schools in Ledyard, CT. After his retirement, Tony and his wife, Marie (Jimmie Baker) Strazzo moved to Brevard County, Florida where they have resided for the past 37 years. In Florida, he was employed as Executive Director for the Brevard Association of School Administrators for ten years.
Tony was an avid golfer who was a member and officer in the Men's Golf Association and Melbourne Beach Golf Association at Spessard Holland Golf Course. He was also a golf course volunteer for 20 years. Tony was a member of the Melbourne Beach Rotary Club where he acted as President and Governor's Representative.
Tony is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie Strazzo, son Peter Strazzo, daughter Lisa Schierholtz-Sweeney (Michael), and grandchildren Alex Schierholtz (Jennifer), and Carly Schierholtz. His family was the love of his life.
Funeral arrangements are made with Beach Funeral Home in Indian Harbour Beach. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:45 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Melbourne Beach. Interment in the Memorial Garden at the church will follow the service. A reception will then be held in the church's Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the William Childs Hospice House Foundation, or the charity of you choice.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019