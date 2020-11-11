Anthony L Dutton



Melbourne - Anthony L Dutton, 85 of Melbourne Florida died at home on November 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate (1956) and law school (1963). Mr Dutton proudly served in the US Naval Reserves retiring as a Commander in 1977.



Mr Dutton joined Hodgson Russ in 1963, becoming partner in 1971. He retired from active practice in 2000 and remained of counsel through 2008. Mr Dutton was a leader in the firm, heading the corporate and business groups. Over the years Mr Dutton worked out of Hodgson Russ' Buffalo, Albany, Toronto and Boca Raton offices.



He was an important member of the WNY and Florida communities. He served on more than a dozen board of directors including the NYState Dormitory Authority, Buffalo Seminary, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, United Way, HUD and the NY State Assoc. for the Blind.



He was an advocate and activist for those who were underserved, working for equal housing opportuity, civil rights and the evironment. In Florida, he provided pro bono services to the Legal Aid Society, served as President to the Visiting Nurses Assoc. and SC League of Women Voters and board member Boca Raton Libaray and the Florida State League.



When not lecturing, gathering signatures or registering voters; he enjoyed travel, sailing and reading. Mr Dutton loved to spend time at his family home in Upper Chateaugay Lake in the Adirondacks. He was a true gentleman and a scholar.



Mr Dutton is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Elizabeth Dutton (Gordon) Bourne, Margaret Dutton (Piero) Baglioni, Samuel Dutton (Cynthia). He also survived by 7 grandchildren, 3 siblings, 7 nieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of life at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens in Melbourne FL on November 28, 2020 from 4-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chateaugay Lakes Association.









