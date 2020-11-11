1/1
Anthony L. Dutton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony L Dutton

Melbourne - Anthony L Dutton, 85 of Melbourne Florida died at home on November 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate (1956) and law school (1963). Mr Dutton proudly served in the US Naval Reserves retiring as a Commander in 1977.

Mr Dutton joined Hodgson Russ in 1963, becoming partner in 1971. He retired from active practice in 2000 and remained of counsel through 2008. Mr Dutton was a leader in the firm, heading the corporate and business groups. Over the years Mr Dutton worked out of Hodgson Russ' Buffalo, Albany, Toronto and Boca Raton offices.

He was an important member of the WNY and Florida communities. He served on more than a dozen board of directors including the NYState Dormitory Authority, Buffalo Seminary, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, United Way, HUD and the NY State Assoc. for the Blind.

He was an advocate and activist for those who were underserved, working for equal housing opportuity, civil rights and the evironment. In Florida, he provided pro bono services to the Legal Aid Society, served as President to the Visiting Nurses Assoc. and SC League of Women Voters and board member Boca Raton Libaray and the Florida State League.

When not lecturing, gathering signatures or registering voters; he enjoyed travel, sailing and reading. Mr Dutton loved to spend time at his family home in Upper Chateaugay Lake in the Adirondacks. He was a true gentleman and a scholar.

Mr Dutton is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Elizabeth Dutton (Gordon) Bourne, Margaret Dutton (Piero) Baglioni, Samuel Dutton (Cynthia). He also survived by 7 grandchildren, 3 siblings, 7 nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens in Melbourne FL on November 28, 2020 from 4-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chateaugay Lakes Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
3216368943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved