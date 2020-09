Antoinette D. Ellis-BrownIndialantic, FL - Antoinette (Toni) Ellis-Brown passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 She is survived by her husband, David Ellis-Brown. Her service will be held on Thursday, Sept 17, at Holy Name of Jesus, Catholic Church, on A1A in Indialantic. Visitation will start at 12:30, followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:00. Toni's ashes will be interned at the Memorial Gardens at Holy Name of Jesus. Online condolences may be left at Brownliemaxwell.com