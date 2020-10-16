Ardath Bahr Paskiewicz
Cocoa, FL - Ardath Bahr Paskiewicz, 86, passed away peacefully in Cocoa, Florida on Friday, October 9, 2020. Ardie was the daughter of Lafayette Bahr and Isabelle McCary. She was born in Manistee County, Michigan in the little town of Marilla. She attended school there and later in Kaleva. She moved to Grand Rapids to take advantage of a secretarial school where she earned an AA degree. She was employed first by American Boxboard Co., and later Aetna Insurance Company where she stayed for 30 years until she retired. In 1969 she married Donald J. Paskiewicz in Grand Rapids where they lived until moving to Florida in 2000. She and Don moved to Island Lakes in Merritt Island in 2001 where she became active in Merritt Island Presbyterian Church, Red Hat Society, Newcomers Club, Martin Anderson Senior Chorus and the Suddenly Singles Group which she joined after Don's death in 2002. Ardie was very musical and had a passion for singing and for choral music; she was good with words and enjoyed writing poetry and playing Scrabble. She was an ardent bowler and stayed in league bowling for years. Her proudest moment came when she converted the 4-7-9-10 split and was awarded a patch which she treasured. Ardie did not have children but was a loving and involved stepmother, aunt, and dog owner. She was a gentle and quiet person with a sly sense of humor who avoided the limelight for any of her accomplishments over the years; she fulfilled her mission in life with little fanfare. After her death, niece Madeline Weller noted, "Quietly leaving the party was just like Ardie."
Ardath was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald J. Paskiewicz, her brother Eugene R. Bahr, sister-in-law Helen Bahr, and brother-in-law Milton Weller. She is survived by her sisters Donna (Robert) Willett and Margaret Weller, several stepchildren and many nieces and nephews and friends from many areas. The family is grateful for the excellent care she received at All One Family Assisted Living during her final year of life. No services are planned and she will be buried next to Don in Holy Cross Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Arrangements by Atlantic Mortuary in Rockledge, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ardath's name to the Merritt Island Presbyterian Church (merrittislandpc.org
) or the Brevard Humane Society (https://brevardhumanesociety.org
)