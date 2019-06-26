Services
Indian Harbour Beach - Arlene Beatrice Betts (Kane) Davis, age 69 passed away Sunday June 23, 2019 at her home. She was with her friend and companion of 40 years and Husband the past 13, Paul T Davis IV.

Arlene is survived by her son James Melvin (Anne) Partamian, and her grandchildren; Penelope and Jack.

Funeral services are for family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Women's Center, 1425 Aurora Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935.

Arrangement by Davis Seawinds Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 26, 2019
