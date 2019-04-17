|
Arnold (Larry) Conrad
Titusville - Arnold (Larry) Conrad 94, born in Nova Scotia, Canada on July 17, 1924, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019. Larry was a veteran of the Canadian Merchant Marines and retired from Glidden Paint Co. Larry was a 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge #90 in Titusville. He also was a member of Shriners, St. Andrew UMC, Tall Cedars, and Eastern Star. His hobbies included wood working and spending time with family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife Barbara Hopkins Conrad of Titusville and son, Richard Conrad of PA, stepdaughters, Mary Lee Soyars (Bill), Susan Cunningham (Rick), Betty Eigenmann (Con), Rae Lynn Bartlett (Mark), Grandsons, Rob Conrad of MD, Richie Conrad (Sandy) of PA, and granddaughter Michelle Grasso of MD, sister-in-law Rae Labitan, and many grandchildren.
Service will be on Friday, April 19th with visitation from 10-11 am with the Masonic Service at 11:00 am at St. Andrew UMC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrew UMC 3380 Dairy Road Titusville, FL 32796
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 17, 2019