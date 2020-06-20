Arnold J. Bowman
Melbourne - Arnold Joseph "A.J. or Burr" Bowman, 90, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on June 12, 2020 at his home in Melbourne.
Burr was preceded in death by his wife Sue, and by an infant daughter, Karen Marie. He was also preceded by four brothers Arthur Louis Bowman and Charles Edward Bowman both of Vincennes, IN and Thomas and Paul Francis who died in infancy.
Burr is survived by his beloved Pollie, two daughters Kimberly Sue Botts and her husband Mark of Syracuse, Indiana, Janet Louise Lyon and her husband Joe of St. Charles, Illinois, and one son, John Douglas Bowman and his wife Gail Bowman of Lawrenceville, Illinois, two brothers Robert Eugene Bowman and his wife Shirley of Dayton, IN, and James Kenneth Bowman and his wife Anne of Vincennes, IN, fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grand-children.
Visitation will be held at 1:30 PM with the funeral service at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Beach Funeral Home, West Chapel, 4999 N Wickham Road, Melbourne FL 32940. Rev Dr Michael Carey from The Church in the Wild and Rev Woody Morrison from Hospice of Health First will be presiding.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
