Arnold Peterson, 93 of Titusville, Florida died Monday morning January 28th, 2020 at Hospice of St. Frances. He was a heavy equipment operator for 50 years. Member Operating Engineers, Local 139 Lifetime Member of Moose. He was married to June December 15, 1962 for 45 years. She preceded him in death along with his parents Alma and Adolph Peterson. He was preceded in death by his 13 siblings, his daughter Judy, son-in-law Raymond, and granddaughter Alice. He is survived by Robert (Fran) -Cambellsport, WI, Phyllis (John) - West Bend, WI, Janet - Titusville, FL, Martha his sister-in-law - Palms, CA, along with 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 31 great-great grandchildren.
Service at a later date in Rossville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arnold's memory to: Hospice of St. Francis, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.
Graveside services will be 2 pm June 14, 2020 in Rossville Cemetery, Rossville, IN next to his wife June.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020