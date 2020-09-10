Arthur David Flowers



Titusville - Arthur David Flowers, the son of Arthur Henry and Myrtle Magnolia Flowers, passed peacefully on September 8, 2020 and was reunited with his beloved wife of 57 years Ruth Esther (Brown). David was preceded in death by his sisters Irene Crisp, Mary Kate Smith, and Shirley Ann Flowers. David is survived by his two children Cynthia Diane Flowers and Arthur David Flowers Jr.; son-in-law Terry R. Thompson; daughter-in-law Jacqualine D. Flowers; Diane's two children Terry R. Thompson Jr. and Delaney Thompson; David Jr's children Dr. Austin J. McCarthy (Andrea Noriega), Lauren N. Flowers, Cailin E. Flowers, Megan Moseley (Todd) Tori King, and Mckenze Melton (Zach); and six great-children London, Noah, and Maggie Moseley, Keely and Aniston King, and Chesney Rogers.



David was born in Smithfield, NC and grew up in nearby New Bern. He worked at his father's Nash auto dealership where he discovered his fascination with cars. He excelled in sports earning his varsity letter in baseball, and enjoyed fishing and racing cars. He left New Bern for North Carolina State in Raleigh, NC where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and commission in the United States Air Force. It was there that he met Ruth and became married on January 29, 1960.



Prior to graduation, he received orders to report to Hanscom AFB in Bedford, MA. His orders were amended shortly thereafter to report to Patrick AFB. He told his wife, "If any new orders arrive, tear them up!" While in the Air Force, David worked on the Atlas-Agena and Gemini Programs. In April 1965, David was honorably discharged and began his 32-year career with NASA in the Apollo Project Office. He worked as a Launch Operations test supervisor, an Orbiter Manager in the Shuttle Project Office, Chief of the Space Station Project Control Office, and other positions before retiring as the Chief Financial Officer at KSC in 1997. David received numerous awards for his service including two Exceptional Service Medals.



David was an avid golfer, hunter, softball player, and car enthusiast. He once pulled a fast one on a local car dealer by packing sawdust with heavy oil in his split-window Corvette's transmission to get a good trade on a nice, family Toyota sedan (thanks mom!). He enjoyed watching college football - the ACC that is - especially Bobby Bowden and the FSU Seminoles!



David had a tremendous impact on a great many lives. He loved the Space Program and wanted to help prepare the next generation to continue NASA's success. His legacy was great. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.



A Celebration of Life for David will be held at 4 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville, FL.









