Arthur L. Martling
Melbourne - Arthur L. Martling, 90, of Melbourne, FL passed away peacefully 11-11-2020. He was preceded in death by Joan (his wife of 63 years). He is survived by sons Robert (Gaylynn), Thomas (Angela), Donald (Ana), William (Tanja) & eight grandchildren. Artie was the best husband, father & loyal friend. He loved his family & was respected by all. He was a dedicated family man who never missed a game, event or anything his family participated in. The memorial service will be held privately with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to heart.org (American Heart Association).




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
