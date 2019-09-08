Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Melbourne Beach, FL - Arthur L. Miller,76, of Melbourne Beach passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019 in Palm Bay. He was retired from Harris Corporation after working for the US Government at Ft. Meade, MD. He was a lifelong baseball aficionado and a huge Houston Astro Fan.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years Nancy, sons, Joshua (Dannie) and Zachary and grandson, Alexander.

USAF military honors will be provided on Tuesday October 1st at 11am at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 8, 2019
