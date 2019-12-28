|
|
Arthur Louis Wiederhold
Titusville - Arthur Louis Wiederhold, age 70, passed away on December 27, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1949 son of the late Arthur and Catherine (Neubauer) Wiederhold.
He was preceded in death by his son Arthur. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 50 years May; daughters Catherine (Jade), May (Tim), and Jessica (Joe); Beloved PopPop to his 8 grandchildren Autumn, Jade Jr., Catlynn, Delanie, Timothy, Tyler, Joey and Emma; and one great grandchild Brantley.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019