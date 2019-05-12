|
Arthur Patrick McAteer
West Melbourne - West Melbourne, Florida - Arthur Patrick McAteer, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Wuesthoff Hospice Home in Rockledge, Florida.
Art graduated from Marshall High School in Vienna, Virginia. He attended NOVA (Northern Virginia Community College), where he earned an Associates Degree in Airport Management. He was honorably discharged after proudly serving in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971. During the Vietnam War he served aboard the USS Great Sitkin.
After his military service, Art began his career with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Washington, D.C. Throughout his career, he received many honors and awards for his dedication and service. He was a Union representative for the NTEU. He enjoyed working with young people and while at Dulles International Airport, he formed and led a chapter of U.S. Customs Explorers, for law enforcement training. His career continued in Dulles, Virginia; Sanford, Florida; and Melbourne, Florida, where he retired as Port Director in 2011.
Art was born in Providence, RI on April 20, 1948 to parents Joseph and Lillian McAteer. He is survived by his wife, Darlene McAteer; children Denise Burson (David), Stuart McAteer (Renee), Michael McAteer (Linda); grandchildren Steven, Kevin, Kaylee, Tiffanie; siblings Patricia Erkkila (Paul), Sheila Reaves (Dick), Edward McAteer; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Suzanne Watson (Larry); sister-in-law Allison McAteer; and nephew Paul Erkkila.
Public calling hours will be Tuesday, May 14 from 6-8pm, at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care 1001 Hickory St., Melbourne. A funeral mass will be Wednesday, May 15 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1422 Miller Street NE, Palm Bay with interment to follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019