Arthur W. Niergarth
Melbourne, FL - Arthur W. Niergarth, Jr. age 64 from Melbourne, Florida passed away on March 9, 2020 from a heart attack he suffered on March 4 while in Daytona, Florida for work. Art was born in Battle Creek, Michigan and came to Brevard County in 1958. He attended Melbourne High School and was a member of the marching band. He continued the friendships he made in marching band and his love of music throughout his life. Art graduated from the University of Florida and was a member of Kappa Sigma. Following college and graduation from the Florida State Highway Patrol Academy he was an active Florida State Trooper until he obtained his law degree in 1985. Art practiced personal injury law in Broward, Orange, and Brevard Counties until he became a Mediator in 2018. He was a part of the FHP family working every month as a Reserve Trooper throughout his adult life. Art is survived by his sons Jacob Joseph Arthur Niergarth and Lucas Henry Christian Niergarth, their mother Carol Hermanowicz, and his sister Susan Lynn Fischer. Art will be forever in our hearts. Services are pending due to the Coronavirus. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020