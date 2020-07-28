1/
Audrey Ann Teague
Audrey Ann Teague

Melbourne, FL - Ann was taken into the presence of her precious and faithful Lord on the dawning of April 11, 2020,one day before Easter Sunday.

Ann was born March 26, 1944 in Woodbury, NJ to Rev. Lloyd and Lucile (Baker) Henry, and lived in Westfield, NJ, Arapahoe NB, Des Moines, IA, and Orlando, FL. She graduated from: Des Moines High School and was a member of the marching band (clarinet); St. Paul Bible College, MN with a BS in Missions; and, Toronto Institute of Linguistics.

She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents and sister Carol Jenkins. Survivors include: husband David Teague (42 years); sons John, Anthony and Michael (Magen); cousin Joyce Brocious (Jim); niece Dawn Brocious; nephew Lee Brocious); nephew Mike Jenkins; niece Michelle Jenkins; daughter-in-law Meshelle Therrien; and; nine grandchildren.

She gave her life to Christ and missions at a very early age and became an administrative and executive secretary and youth leader in the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Jayapura, Irian Jaya, Indonesia, and Nyack, NY. She was an associate at Sun Bank, Orlando, FL, and also served in Sunday School and choir of Simpson Memorial Church, Nyack, NY, and served with husband-Pastor David in (Sunday School, youth, WMPF, and choir) in churches at Seekonk, MA, Bridgeton, NJ, and Indialantic, FL., and, served as clerk, secretary and office administrator (21 years) at Indialantic, Elem., retiring in 2011.

She became a member of First Baptist Church and Antioch class, Melbourne, FL. She also recently volunteered with the Peace Lutheran Church Food Bank, NE Palm Bay, FL.

A Celebration of Life memorial was held at First Baptist Church, Melbourne, FL July 11, 2020.

Donations may be made to: The Christian & Missionary Alliance Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920-1012 or Gateway Academy of Arts, First Baptist Church Melbourne, 3301 Dairy Road, Melbourne, FL 32904 or online at www.fbcmel.org..




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
