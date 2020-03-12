|
|
Austin C. O'Brien Jr.
Lincolnton - O'Brien, Austin C. Jr. Captain, USN (RET) passed away on March 6, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. Born in Belmont, MA. Son of Austin and Mary (Cullen) O'Brien, he attended Belmont schools and graduated High School in 1946. He enlisted in the Navy and served 2 years and was transferred to the Naval Reserves as Petty Officer Third Class, Aviation. He then attended Merrimack College, graduating in 1952 with Bachelor degree in Philosophy. At the outbreak of the Korean War he was recalled to active service, sent to Officer Candidate School, commissioned Ensign and ordered to Flight Training which he completed in March 1954 and was designated a Naval Aviator. For the next 16 years he served with 5 squadrons and as assistant Naval Attaché' at the US Embassy, Tehran, Iran. He became commanding officer of Attack Squadron Twelve in November 1967, while attached to Carrier Air Wing One, on board The USS Roosevelt, in port in Malta, and went to become the Air Officer the Carrier FD Roosevelt. He was then sent to the US National War College studying National Security Affairs and graduated in 1971. For another 10 years he served: On the President's Foreign Intelligence Board as Executive assistant to the Chairman of the Board. Again at sea on 2 more Carriers on Battle Groups Staffs, the Pentagon with the Defense Intelligence agency and the Office of the Secretary of the Navy's Personal Review Boards. He retired from Naval Service April 1981 and moved to Titusville, Fl where he resided from April 1981 until October 2015. He then moved to Lincolnton, Georgia. Captain O'Brien married Ann Izorah Martin March 1957 and they had 5 children: Karen, Lisa, Nancy, Hugh and Michael. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. During his Naval Service Captain O'Brien received personal awards: The Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Meritorious Medal, Air Medal, Honor Medal from the Government of Iran, and other awards for campaigns and military service. He will be interred with his late wife, Ann, at the family plot, Oaklawn Cemetery, Titusville, Fl. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 12 to Mar. 21, 2020