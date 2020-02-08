|
Autumn Elizabeth Houston
Autumn Elizabeth Houston was taken from us too early. She was on another grand adventure in Quito, Ecuador when she passed away from pulmonary thrombosis. Autumn was born on October 2, 1975 in New Port Richey, Fl, however she considered Rockledge, Fl her home. She graduated from St Marys School and Rockledge High School in 1993. Autumn was an outgoing, intelligent, witty young lady who graduated from San Francisco State University and then went on to travel the world, visiting places from Peru to Belize to Spain to Poland to Thailand, and finally, to Ecuador. Autumn paused in her travels to graduate from St. Thomas University of Law in Miami, graduating magna cum laude with a Juris Doctorate in 2008. Autumn continued her education at George Washington University in the District of Columbia and graduated with an LLM in Enviromental Law. Autumn was active on issues such as the environment, clean water and affordable health care. She is survived by her parents, Carl and Patricia Houston, her nephew Michael Houston-Turner and predeceased by her sister, Shanti Houston Thompson. She made cherished friends around the world and she will be missed in all corners of the globe. A Celebration of Life will be held for Autumn. on Saturday, Feb. 15th 2020 from 3PM to 5PM at the Cocoa Community Woman's Club at 5 Rosa L Jones Dr, Cocoa Village, Fl. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marine Resource Council at savetheirl.org which works to save Autumns beloved Indian River Lagoon.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020