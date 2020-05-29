Avelino Vinoya



Avelino Vinoya was born in Tayug Pangasinan, Phillipines in June 1940. Youngest of four children born to Maximino Vinoya and Victoria Corpuz, he joined the US Navy in 1960 and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Sperry and USS Belle Grove. In 1964, he wed his wife, Remedios, and began their journey in the United States. Making their final stop here in Florida, he finished with the Navy on the USS Forrestal and the USS Kalamazo in 1980.



Survived by his wife of 56 years, and son, he unexpectedly passed on April 30, 2020. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, infectious smile, mechanical aptitude, and silly sense of humor. He will be missed but never forgotten.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am at the Ascension Catholic Church on June 8, 2020.









