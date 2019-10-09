|
Avis Griffith Fulford
Cocoa - Avis Griffith Fulford passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was the youngest child born on November 17, 1923 to Irva Belle Bruce and William Thomas Griffith of Gainesville, FL. She worked for the University of Florida in the Agriculture Extension Service and Agronomy departments during the WW ll era which is where she met her husband of sixty two years, Horace Joseph Fulford. During their time in Cocoa, FL she kept the purebred cattle records for A. Duda and Sons. Her strength of character, persistence, and resilience remained throughout her life.
In addition to her parents and husband, her siblings Bruce Griffith, Lorraine Kelly, and Ralph Griffith preceded her in death. Survivors include her children Carolyn Fulford Kerr, Barbara Fulford Law (Ernie), and Richard William Fulford (Chris). Her grandchildren include Scott Kerr (Wendy) and Kathryn Kerr Hill (Mike), Alexander Roig, Andrew Roig (Stacey), William R. Fulford (Yve), Libby Fulford, and Spence Fulford. Great grandchildren include Drew and Slade Kerr and Cora Lee Roig. There are many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
A memorial service will be held at the Bixler Memorial Chapel in Dowling Park, FL on October 19th at 2:00. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Advent Christian Village or the Alzheimer's Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019