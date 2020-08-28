Barbara Abnn Harrsion Fox
Melbourne - Barbara Ann Harrison Fox, age 82, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, preceded in death by husband, Ross P. Fox and son Rick Fox. Survivors include her son, Michael S. Fox, his daughter, Michaella S. Fox and her siblings; Brandon, Brianna, John (Elizabeth) and Joe, also Shannon Fox (grandson), Kaley Fox (granddaughter) also surviving, sister Sue Robertson; brother James W. Harrison and spouses. Several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio. Served in the U.S. WAVES where she met her husband. She was a member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Indialantic, FL.
She and Ross were charter members of the Space Coast Miata Club.
Memorial Service will be at St. Mark's Church 2030 N. A-1-A Indialantic, FL at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Marks Chancel Choir in her memory.
Condolences at www.afcfcare.com