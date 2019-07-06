|
|
Barbara Amanda Briggs Hoog
Merritt Island - Barbara Amanda Briggs Hoog passed away on June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Barbara is survived by her husband, George, retired Navy Master Chief, her two children, Dr. Kimberly Telesh; Gregory Telesh retired Msgt USAF and by stepsons Timothy and Thomas Hoog. Barbara was raised and educated in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from State University of New York, Buffalo School of Nursing and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of St. Francis. Barbara was on the staff of Cape Canaveral Hospital from 1985 until 1995. After retiring, she returned to Real Estate working in the Cape Canaveral area. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the . A graveside service for Barbara will be held at Cape Canaveral National cemetery on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. You may sign Barbara's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 6, 2019