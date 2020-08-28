1/2
Barbara Ann Harrison Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Harrison Fox

Melbourne - Barbara Ann Harrison Fox, age 82, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, preceded in death by husband, Ross P. Fox and son Rick Fox. Survivors include her son, Michael S. Fox, his daughter, Michaella S. Fox and her siblings; Brandon, Brianna, John (Elizabeth) and Joe, also Shannon Fox (grandson), Kaley Fox (granddaughter) also surviving, sister Sue Robertson; brother James W. Harrison and spouses. Several nieces and nephews. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio. Served in the U.S. WAVES where she met her husband. She was a member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Indialantic, FL. She and Ross were charter members of the Space Coast Miata Club. Memorial Service will be at St. Mark's Church 2030 N. A-1-A Indialantic, FL at a later date.

Donations may be made to St. Marks Chancel Choir in her memory. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved