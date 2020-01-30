|
Barbara Carroll
Barbara Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan 27, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH, Barbara grew up in Westerville. She graduated from St Mary's Academy HS in 1949 and studied at Ohio Wesleyan.
Barbara met her husband, Erwin, at an Air Force dance at Lockbourne AFB in Nov 1952. Their wedding took place at The Methodist Church of Westerville in Sep 1953.
Barbara enjoyed her years as a secretary. She worked for Martin Aerospace Company in the early 60s. In the 70s, she became a legal secretary and retired in 2006.
Barbara was an active member of the United Methodist Women at the FUMC of Cocoa Beach and founding board member, FUMCCB Preschool.
An avid crossword puzzler, Barbara completed two crossword puzzles everyday. As a 60+ year resident of Cape Canaveral, she displayed an encyclopedic knowledge of Space History. Barbara fondly remembered the secret Air Force missions of the 50s that Erwin worked on. She excitedly watched Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab and Shuttle missions through the years in her front yard.
Barbara is preceded in death by her dear husband, Erwin; her parents, George and Martha Hough. She is survived by her children Patricia Dykstra (Craig), Laura DiPasquale (Anthony); Grand Children Jacob Dykstra (Jennifer), Benjamin Dykstra (Sara), Timothy Dykstra (Elizabeth), Isabella DiPasquale; Also, the family would like to recognize the Cohn, Goldenberg families. Most especially, we appreciate the loving care provided by the staff of The Wilson Place and Hospice of St. Francis.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donate to The Wilson Place Assisted Living.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020