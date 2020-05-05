Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Carswell Schomburg



Barbara Carswell Schomburg of Cocoa Beach passed away on Sunday, May 3 2020. Mrs. Schomburg is predeceased by her husband, Herbert H. Schomburg Jr, and her son, Herbert H. Schomburg III. She is survived by her son Philip Schomburg; daughter Martha (Camomilli); 2 granddaughters, Nora Bramlett and Annie Jones; her great-grandson, Oliver Bramlett and her beloved cat, Charlie Schmerz.









