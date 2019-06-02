Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home
1010 Palmetto Ave
Melbourne, FL
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home
1010 Palmetto Ave
Melbourne, FL
Barbara Deere Obituary
Barbara Deere

West Melbourne - Barbara Beindorf Deere, 83, passed away on May 28th. Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on June 7th with a memorial service to follow at 7 at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. Barbara was born and raised in Vero Beach to Paul and Velma Beindorf. She taught math and science at Gifford Middle School. She was involved in Canaveral Gem and Mineral Society, SFMS Wildacres Registrar, Post-Polio Society, and Embroiders Guild. Barbara is survived by her husband Roy Deere, daughter, Michelle Mears Servos; son, Paul Mears; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Donation may be made to Polio Plus, c/o Melbourne Rotary Club, PO Box 997, Melbourne, FL 32902. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019
