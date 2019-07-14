Barbara E. Moss



Melbourne Beach - Barbara E. Moss, a longtime resident of Melbourne Beach, passed quietly into the arms of her Heavenly Father on July 3, 2019. She was 85 years old. Barbara was the daughter of Arthur and Grace Ellis and was born in Victoria, British Columbia. She grew up in Ontario, Canada. She later moved to Florida with her husband and children in 1969.



Barbara is predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, Victor Moss; her sister, Melanie Mahood and brother-in-law, Jerry Mahood; and her brother, Byron Ellis. She leaves behind her daughter, Stephanie Simpkins (Joe); son, Keith Moss (Martha); sister-in-law, Sandra Ellis; three grandchildren, Joseph Simpkins (Shalisha), Mary Grace Slabaugh (Kenyon); and Jennifer Crowley (Tom); and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is also leaving her very dear friend, Doug Slingerland, and a faithful little pup, Greta.



Barbara was an avid traveler, a talented artist and lifelong dancer, a generous patron of many charities, and was the Florida State Regional Administrator and a popular speaker for Stonecroft Ministries' Christian Women's Clubs. As a self-described member of the "Can't Miss a Thing Club", she enjoyed all of the local arts, concerts and fine dining of the community. She treated everyone with kindness and friendship. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 106 N. Riverside Dr, Indialantic, FL, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00pm. For more info please visit www.floridamemorialfh-gardens.com Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019