Barbara E. Rohn
Melbourne - Barbara E. Rohn, 97, passed away peacefully on March 1 in Melbourne, Florida. Barbara was the wife of the late Roger Rohn, and the late John Renn. Born in Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Earnest Sawyer and the late Opal (Jennings) Sawyer.
Barbara was employed for many years as a teacher. A longtime resident in the Lehigh Valley, PA she was active in many service organizations before moving to Melbourne, FL in 2004 to be close to her daughter where she made many new friends. Barbara was a member of Advent Lutheran church and various service organizations. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends for her love, compassion, and humor.
Survivors: Daughter: Diane Theodore (Dane), Sons: Richard Renn (Betty), Douglas Renn (Connie), nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by step-daughter Barbara Dennison and son Stephen Renn.
A celebration of her life will take place later this year. Please check beachfuneralhome.com for details and to leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to VITAS Hospice, 4450 W. Eau Gallie Blvd, Suite 250, Melbourne, FL 32934.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 5, 2019