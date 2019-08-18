|
Barbara H. Wenzel
Huntsville, AL - Barbara H. Wenzel, 84, died on July 30, 2019, in Huntsville, AL, from injuries suffered in a fall. Barbara was born on May 21, 1935, in Holyoke, Mass. to Robert and Gertrude Hano. She was a gorgeous woman who always dressed impeccably. She had a dry sense of humor and a sharp wit. She was an avid reader of fiction books and a dog lover, but most of all she loved her four children and seven grandchildren, who were her top priority and concern throughout her life. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Luongo of Lowell, VT and Tracy Roberts of Huntsville, AL; her son Brad Anwyll of McLean, VA; her sister Susan Monti of Orange City, FL; and her seven grandchildren Kathryn Anwyll, Hayley Lawson, Kristina Anwyll, Ryann Roberts, Tess Roberts, Jack Roberts, and Danielle Perrone. She is predeceased by her parents; her son David Anwyll of Treasure Island, FL; and her dogs Angel and Mimi. A private memorial service will take place at a later date in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 18, 2019