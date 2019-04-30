Barbara Howard Unger



Indialantic - Barbara Howard Unger, age 85, Indialantic, Florida passed away on April 27th, 2019 in hospice care surrounded by her family.



Barbara was born on March 3, 1934, in Glens Falls, New York. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University in 1955. On September 7th, 1956, Barbara married Dr. Pat Benjamin Unger after a brief courtship, and they have celebrated sixty-two years of marriage. Together they raised two sons, Paul and Bryan, and one daughter, Angele.



Barbara was preceded in death by her father Verne Howard, mother Grace Howard, and brother Roger Howard. She is survived by her beloved husband Pat Unger, son Paul (Janice) Unger, son Bryan (Cathy) Unger, and daughter Angie (Bob) Lizek, sister Tina (Pete) Collins, and five grandchildren, Samuel Unger, Hazel Unger, Samantha Unger, Madison Lizek and Adam Lizek.



Barbara was very active at the Eau Gallie Yacht Club where she played weekly bridge and was a frequent game-winner. She was an avid gardener and member of the Garden Club by the Sea. She loved to read and was a devoted member of Judy's Readers Book Club. Anyone wishing to make an expression of sympathy is asked to consider donating to the Indialantic Garden Club by the Sea or The Brevard Public Library in memory of Barbara.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary