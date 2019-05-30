Services
Buggs Funeral Home - Melbourne
2701 S. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 728-7076
For more information about
Barbara Jenkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mt. Moriah AME Church
243 Stone Street
Cocoa, FL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah AME Church
243 Stone Street
Cocoa, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lee Jenkins


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Lee Jenkins Obituary
Barbara Lee Jenkins

Cocoa - Sunrise:

August 29, 1928 -

Sunset: May 25, 2019

Barbara Jenkins was born and lived her entire life in Cocoa, FL. She was 90 years old. She served her family and community well. She was a faithful servant to God, a devoted wife to her husband, a loving mother to her children, a confidant to her friends, a selfless humanitarian to those in need and a provider of hugs and kisses to everyone she met. Her wake will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00PM. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00AM. Both wake and funeral will be at Mt. Moriah AME Church, 234 Stone Street, Cocoa, FL 32922. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Jenkins requested that donations be made to her church in her honor. All donations are to be earmarked for the replacement of Mt. Moriah's Fellowship Hall air conditioning units. Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now