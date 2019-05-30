|
Barbara Lee Jenkins
Cocoa - Sunrise:
August 29, 1928 -
Sunset: May 25, 2019
Barbara Jenkins was born and lived her entire life in Cocoa, FL. She was 90 years old. She served her family and community well. She was a faithful servant to God, a devoted wife to her husband, a loving mother to her children, a confidant to her friends, a selfless humanitarian to those in need and a provider of hugs and kisses to everyone she met. Her wake will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00PM. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00AM. Both wake and funeral will be at Mt. Moriah AME Church, 234 Stone Street, Cocoa, FL 32922. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Jenkins requested that donations be made to her church in her honor. All donations are to be earmarked for the replacement of Mt. Moriah's Fellowship Hall air conditioning units. Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 30, 2019