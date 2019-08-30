|
Barbara Mae (Ward) Murphy
- - Barbara Mae (Ward) Murphy, 83, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Wheeling, Illinois, on October 2, 1935 to Herbert and Mae (Ehlers) Ward, she graduated from Ela Vernon High School in Lake Zurich, Illinois in 1953. In 1957, she married Dale W. Murphy, with whom she moved to Upland, Indiana, while Dale attended Taylor University. In 1971, they moved to Rockledge, where they have made their home ever since. Barbara earned an Associates Degree in Library Sciences from Brevard Community College, and worked as an assistant librarian at Anderson Elementary, Brevard Community College, and Cocoa High School, retiring in 1997. Barbara was loved for her kindness and thoughtfulness, her deep Christian faith, and her loyalty. She enjoyed reading, games, and crossword puzzles, loved sports, and was a devoted, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dale W. Murphy; three sons, Michael (Mary) of South Carolina, Mark (Maureen) of New York, and Marlin (Susan) of Illinois; eight grandchildren, Sara, Catherine, and Kyle Murphy of Rockledge, Florida; Ciara (Robert) Cunningham, Christiane, Conor Murphy of New York; Jillian and Camryn Murphy of Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Payton and Taylor Mertz of Rockledge. Also left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Marion (Harold, deceased) Hoopingarner, Herbert (Jean) Ward, and Wilma (Donald) Hartz, sister-in-law, Linda (Richard, deceased) Ward, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Friday, August 30, at 11:00 at Cross Bridge Church, 651 Barnes Blvd., Rockledge. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Walter Oliver Scholarship Endowment, Taylor University, Attn: Nelson Rediger, 236 Reade Avenue, Upland, IN 46989, tel (765) 998-5310 and/or Five To Free Project, Cross Bridge Church, 651 Barnes Boulevard, Rockledge, FL 32955, tel (321) 636-4600.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 30, 2019