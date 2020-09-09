Barbara P Henry



On Saturday September 5, 2020 BARBARA P. HENRY, 90, passed away. Barbara was born and raised in Connecticut. She lived in the Baltimore area for many years and worked at Stella Maris nursing home for 13 years. Barbara and her husband retired to Brevard County , Florida in 1996. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband George. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Greg and Elaine of Cocoa FL, Mark and Mary of Cartersville VA and Eric and Clare of Amherst VA; five grandchildren and; seven great-grandchildren. No local services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Way of Brevard, 1149 Lake Drive, Cocoa, FL 32922.









