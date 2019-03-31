|
Barbara (Betty) Rose Fairburn
Rockledge - Barbara (Betty) R. Koehler Fairburn, age 94, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home in Rockledge, FL. Betty was born on September 1, 1924 in New York, NY to John and Catherine (Haeger) Ripp.
Betty is survived by her son Charles "Chuck" H. Koehler III (wife Valerie) of Greeneville, TN, daughter Carolyn K Menard (husband Richard) of Zebulon, NC, step-daughter Pamela S. Fairburn of Rockledge, FL; brother Jack Cola (wife Laura) of Ft. McCoy, FL, sister Katherine Catapano of Tomball, TX; sister-in-law Madelyn Jensen of Northport, NY; 5 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty is predeceased by her parents, husbands Charles H. Koehler, Jr. and Bernard M. Fairburn, brothers Karl Ripp and Frank Cola, 2 step-sons, 1 step-grandson and 1 great-granddaughter.
Memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Titusville, FL on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck, NY. You may sign Betty's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
