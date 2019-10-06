Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Barbara "Bobbi" Shoultz


1942 - 2019
Barbara "Bobbi" Shoultz Obituary
Barbara "Bobbi" Shoultz

Melbourne - Barbara passed away peacefully at home with her family on Friday, September 27, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer.

Barbara was born on December 9, 1942 in Orlando, Florida. Barbara attended elementry and high school in Orlando graduating in 1960 from Boone High School. Barbara worked in banking for over 35 years. She was a loan officer for Harbor City National Bank in Eau Gallie, Florida and was Branch Manager for the branch on Eau Gallie Blvd. in Indian Harbor. Barbara retired from Sun Trust Bank in downtown Orlando as Vice President in 2000.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years Carl Sr. of Melbourne. Barbara is survived by 3 sons, Ed of Murfreesborom Tn., Chuck of Melbourne, Fl., and Tony Bryceville, Fl. Barbara is survived by seven grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Barbara has 1 brother, Donnie of Knoxville, Tn.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents James Batten of Orlando and her mother Margaret Batten of Knoxville, Tn.

A memorial service will be held in her memory at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St. Melbourne. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 6, 2019
