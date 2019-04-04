|
|
Barbara W. Grine
West Melbourne - Barbara Waddell (Bobbie) Grine, age 97, passed away April 2, 2019. Bobbie was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Henry and Isabelle Waddell on September 30, 1921. She was preceded in death by her son Charles Smirnoff, her husband Lt. Col. Kenneth Grine USAF (Ret), and her brother Henry M. Waddell Cmdr. USN (Ret). She is survived by her sister-in-law Geraldine Waddell of Gainesville, GA. And her step-sister Ann Lewis of Plainfield, IN, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bobbie was employed by the U.S. Government in Washington, D.C. during World War II. In 1944 she married Army Major Robert Smirnoff and spent several years in Germany where her son was born. Upon her return to the States in 1950, she and her son moved to Cocoa where she was secretary in a law office. In 1953 she was employed on a missile tracking project at Cape Canaveral Missile Annex. Two years later she became secretary to the Base Manager of the Atlas program.
On March 1, 1960 Bobbie married Lt. Col. Kenneth Grine, a great father to her son and a wonderful husband. Ken was then stationed at Patrick AFB with the Public Relations Office during the early manned launches. Bobbie was pool secretary for the three major networks on the first seven manned launches. She and Ken were married for 49 years.
Bobbie was a founding member of the Cape Canaveral Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; a member of Canaveral Light Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy; Patrick Women's Golf Association, Toastmistress Club and Retired Officers' Wives. She was a member of Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, Satellite Beach for over 50 years, having served on the altar guild 40 years. She was very proud to be the organizing secretary of the Brevard Association for the Advancement of the Blind. She spent many hours typing homework assignments for the schoolchildren, and through her efforts raised money to buy equipment to help establish BAAB.
At 50, Bobbie became an avid golfer for 30 years. Bridge was also a game she enjoyed immensely. She was so thankful for her many friends and the joys they brought her throughout her life. In her later years she lived in a retirement home in West Melbourne.
A service will be held at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, 505 Grant Ave., Satellite Beach, FL on April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by interment at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, 505 Grant Ave., Satellite Beach, FL 32937.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 4, 2019