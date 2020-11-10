1/
Barbara West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara West

West Melbourne, FL - Barbara Joyce West, 92, of West Melbourne passed away peacefully on Sunday November 8, 2020. She was retired. She moved here with her family in 1973 from Massachusetts and was a member of St John's Episcopal Church and an active volunteer for the HRMC Auxiliary and her church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters Patricia (Michael) Schlotterbeck and Pamela (Randolph) Gross, son Edward (Stacie) West Jr., grandchildren Kristin, Lauren, Elizabeth, Daniel, James and Thomas, great-grandchildren, Curtis, Caroline, Sophia, Stella and Savannah, Brother James Ziegler. Predeceased by her husband Edward.

Services will be private. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved