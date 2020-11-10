Barbara West
West Melbourne, FL - Barbara Joyce West, 92, of West Melbourne passed away peacefully on Sunday November 8, 2020. She was retired. She moved here with her family in 1973 from Massachusetts and was a member of St John's Episcopal Church and an active volunteer for the HRMC Auxiliary and her church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters Patricia (Michael) Schlotterbeck and Pamela (Randolph) Gross, son Edward (Stacie) West Jr., grandchildren Kristin, Lauren, Elizabeth, Daniel, James and Thomas, great-grandchildren, Curtis, Caroline, Sophia, Stella and Savannah, Brother James Ziegler. Predeceased by her husband Edward.
Services will be private. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.