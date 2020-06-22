Bela Kardos



Bela was born in Budapest, Hungary.



As a teenager he participated in the Hungarian Revolt in 1956.



As a result, he was fortunate to escape his country with his life, fleeing from the Communist Soldiers.



He escaped to Frankfurt, Germany, where he joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed as a paratrooper in Fort Jackson, S.C.



While in the Army he earned both the Parachute Badge and Driver Badge. He was also awarded a Good Conduct Medal.



After his honorable discharge from the Army he earned several college degrees in advanced electrical engineering.



During his career he worked in supervisory capacities in several countries including Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, and the Saudi Arabian oil fields.



The pinnacle of his career was spent working at Cape Canaveral during the unmanned space program participating in launch support.



Beta enjoyed travelling the world and has visited Egypt, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, Japan, and many other countries.



His death was caused by Alzheimers.



A special thank you to Lifepath Hospice who provided comfort and care in Beta's last months.



Internment with full military honors will be later at Florida's National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Kardos, who lives in Tampa.









