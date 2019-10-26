|
Belinda Kay Bauer
Cocoa - Belinda Kay Bauer, age 58, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Newland, North Carolina.
She was born on March 20, 1961 in Orange County, Florida, a daughter of Terrance Lee Browning and Sandra Huth Adermann.
Belinda was a loving mother and wife, a perfectionist, was very determined and loved her grandchildren. She worked in medical billing.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Terrance Lee Browning;
Belinda leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 38 years, George Bauer of Cocoa, FL; Mother; Sandra Kay Adermann. Son: Clinton Bauer of Raleigh, NC, Daughter; Samantha Bauer of Cocoa, FL, Brother; Bryan Browning (Cheryl) of Eustis, FL., Granddaughter; Madison Bauer; Grandson; Brandon Bauer
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 26 to Nov. 10, 2019