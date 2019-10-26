Services
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
296 Ash Loop
Newland, NC 28657
(828) 733-1700
Belinda Kay Bauer


1961 - 2019
Belinda Kay Bauer Obituary
Belinda Kay Bauer

Cocoa - Belinda Kay Bauer, age 58, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Newland, North Carolina.

She was born on March 20, 1961 in Orange County, Florida, a daughter of Terrance Lee Browning and Sandra Huth Adermann.

Belinda was a loving mother and wife, a perfectionist, was very determined and loved her grandchildren. She worked in medical billing.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Terrance Lee Browning;

Belinda leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 38 years, George Bauer of Cocoa, FL; Mother; Sandra Kay Adermann. Son: Clinton Bauer of Raleigh, NC, Daughter; Samantha Bauer of Cocoa, FL, Brother; Bryan Browning (Cheryl) of Eustis, FL., Granddaughter; Madison Bauer; Grandson; Brandon Bauer

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bauer family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Belinda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 26 to Nov. 10, 2019
