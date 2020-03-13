|
|
Benjamin C Brown
Melbourne - Benjamin Cargile Brown, 39, passed away in his Melbourne, FL home on Saturday, March 7th. Ben was born in Greeneville, TN and grew up on his family farm in Chuckey, TN. Ben was a graduate of the University of Tennessee where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in History. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 2003 in the United States Air Force. After pilot training, he served as a UH-1N Huey helicopter pilot, later transitioning to the HH-60G Pavehawk. An active duty combat rescue pilot, Ben has been serving as a Major in the 301st Rescue Squadron based at Patrick Air Force Base since 2013. Throughout Ben's military career, he deployed numerous times in support of various contingency operations around the globe. Among his many military accolades, Ben was recipient of the United States Air Force Air Medal (with six oak leaf clusters), the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal (with service star), the Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
Ben is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his children, Audrey (14), Hallie (15) and Jackson (8). He also leaves his mother Virginia Brown and sister, Amy (Keith) McGuire. Ben is pre-deceased by his father, Lowell Wayne Brown.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, between 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial in Rockledge, FL. Funeral services are scheduled on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at South Patrick Chapel (854 Harrier Ave, Satellite Beach). A graveside service will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020