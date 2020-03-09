|
Benjamin Eric Nalley
Beloved son of Jason E. Nalley, Amber M. Maltese and guardian Skip Nalley died unexpectedly Sunday, March 4th, 2020.
Benjamin leaves behind brothers Dru Edmondson and Lucas Nalley, grandparents Timothy & Linda Betts and Ricci Nalley, Aunts and Uncles Timothy & Stephanie Betts and their children Kai & Asher, Greg & Brenda Ostberg, Ken & Jeanette Holder and their grandson Jamin Black, Crystal & Roger LeFranc and their son Justin.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020