Services
Mount Olivet Funeral Home | Nashville Cemetery
1101 LEBANON PIKE
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 255-4193
For more information about
Benjamin Phillips
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Maddin Phillips III


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjamin Maddin Phillips III Obituary
Benjamin Maddin Phillips III

Titusville - Benjamin Maddin Phillips III died peacefully on April 5, 2019, in Titusville, Florida after a lengthy illness. Maddin was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Cookeville, Tennessee, the son of Benjamin Maddin Phillips II and Elsie Young Phillips, and spent his teen years in Nashville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Caldwell Phillips of Nashville.

Maddin's life was full and varied. He attended Vanderbilt University and Peabody Teacher's College, earning BA and MS degrees in Education. During that time he made many close friends in Nashville who had maintained contacts for over 60 years. He enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard at the age of 17 and was subsequently accepted to Officer's Candidate School and the US Army, ultimately retiring at the ripe old age of 37 as Colonel, US Army Reserve. His Army career included assignments in in the Ordnance Corps, a command at the White Sands Missile Proving Grounds, and a Cold War tour of duty in Germany. A life-long outdoorsman, Maddin was a crack shot, and led an Army marksmanship team, attending many competitions in the US and Europe.

Following his retirement from active duty, Maddin and Emily retired in Titusville, Florida, where he lived for over 40 years. In those pre-NASA days, Brevard County was a sportsman's paradise. He liked to point out that he could shoot ducks on the Indian River in the morning, and fish in the surf at the beach in the afternoon. Maddin immersed himself in the community; he taught mathematics in Titusville High School, served on the Board of Community Credit Union of Florida, attended St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, and accumulated a huge group of Titusville friends, many of whom benefitted from his assistance with investment and tax questions. He was an enthusiastic and generous supporter of the SPCA of Brevard, where he found his beloved life companion Rex. His quiet generosity was experienced by many friends and extended family members who received "donations" for projects, rewards, or just gifts.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Funeral Home in Nashville, Tennessee. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to SPCA of Brevard at Titusville, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now