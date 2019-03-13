Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
Benny C. Smith Jr. Obituary
Benny C. Smith, Jr.

Cocoa - Benny C. Smith, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 6, 1943, in Jacksonville, FL. Benny was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Smith and his grand-daughter, Ashley Lee Smith. He is survived by his three children, Tina Kimble, Cherie Williams, and Damon Smith. He is survived by seven

grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was also cherished by his 10 younger brothers and sisters. Benny was an Army veteran of twenty-three years and a life-time member of the VFW. He was locally known for the ownership of Corky Bell's Seafood in Cocoa, FL. Benny was a prominent member of the Greater Grace Church led by Pastor Terry Phipps. Family, friends and others whose lives Benny touched are invited to Brevard Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00. Interment will be at 2:00 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 13, 2019
