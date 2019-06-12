Bernadette K. Minich



Cocoa Beach - Bernadette Marie Kohl Minich entered the gates of heaven on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her sons Charles F "Chip" Minich Jr, Raymond P (Ann Bulger) Minich, Mark C (Hilvi) Minich, and granddaughter Courtney Minich. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles F Minich, sister St Charity Kohl, and brothers Raymond P Kohl Jr and Charles B Kohl.



She was born to Raymond P Kohl and Loretta Beck Kohl on December 28, 1924. The third of four children, she was raised in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. Weekends and holidays were spent at Sea Isle City, NJ. She attended grade school at All Saints parish school and then Little Flower High School. She then attended D'Youville College and completed her Bachelor's Degree at Chestnut Hill College. Later, she received a Master's Degree in education from Temple University. She met Charles at a Catholic social dance and they were married in September 1952. In 2016 before Charles' death, they celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary. Bernadette was a substitute teacher in the Philadelphia School District for 29 years and only missed 3 days of work in her entire career (2 days in hospital, 1 day all 3 boys graduated from Temple University). She was a member of the Flag House Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Due to the spacing of her sons' ages, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother for 9 consecutive years for Pack 72, Overlook Hills. She was very active in the Our Lady Help of Christian Parish in Abington, PA as well as Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach, FL. Bernadette also assisted her sister, St Charity Kohl, in forming CORA Services a non-profit organization providing social services in Philadelphia. In retirement she enjoyed travel, jewelry making, metal sculpting, and her Rosary buddies.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cora Services 8540 Verree Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111: www.coraservices.org/donations/



Arrangements in Cocoa Beach, FL are with Beckman-Williamson, service at Church of Our Saviour Friday, June 14th at 10:30AM, and in Abington, Pa are with Cheryle Hearn Funeral services Southampton, PA. You may sign Mrs. Minich's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary