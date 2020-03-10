|
|
Bernard (Bernie) Friedman
Melbourne - Bernard Friedman, 91, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Bernie was a longtime resident of Melbourne, FL and was the loving husband and business partner of Carol Kay Harsell Friedman. He was the beloved father of Darlene Joy Van Der Wal of Florida, John Martin Van Der Wal and Katie M. Van Der Wal of San Anselmo, CA, and Gary Friedman and Amrit Boochoon, of Lantana, Florida. He was the adoring grandfather of Dennis John Van Der Wal, San Anselmo, CA. He also leaves a sister Carol Waters, New Jersey as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bernie was predeceased by his father, Jack Friedman, Irvington, NJ mother Miriam Greener, East Orange, NJ, sisters, Arlene Henzler, Edison, NJ, Beverly Alexeev, Cherry Hill, NJ and Joanne Baker, Willingboro, NJ.
Born and raised in New York City, Bernie left school at 16 years old and enlisted in the Merchant Marines to support the troops in W.W. II. Upon leaving the Merchant Marine Service in 1956, Bernie began working in the automobile industry where he was a co-founder of Great American Auto Leasing, one of the first auto leasing companies in the country. He soon branched out into numerous other ventures including ownership of the Flagship Dinner Theater, Union, NJ, Laverty Detective & Security Agency, Kenilworth, NJ, Gaalco Keypunch, Edison, NJ, a publicly traded company, American All-Service, Union, NJ and a new car dealership in Vineland, NJ.
After semi-retirement, he relocated to Arizona, he met the love of his life, Carol Harsell. The two leveraged Bernie's franchise acumen and Carol's dance education background and founded Kinderdance International which they operated out of Melbourne for over 20 years. Together the couple grew the business to over 100 franchises worldwide, reaching thousands of little dancers.
A Mass, followed by a reception, will be held for him at Rockledge Memorial Gardens, 5950 South US 1, Rockledge, FL 32955 ?on March 14, 2020 at 10 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to The American Merchant Marine Veterans Inc. (AMMV).
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020